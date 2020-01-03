Longtime friend and New Hampshire news colleague David Tirrell-Wysocki has ended a 13-year “temporary” run as director of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, Inc. The school, which is the majority owner of the Union Leader Corp. but operates independently from it, has grown steadily under his quiet, insightful leadership.
When the non-profit school began, three classes were offered. Tirrell-Wysocki taught one.
Our friends at WMUR-TV taught another.
Their course in broadcast journalism remains among the most popular and will be back later this year.
Courses now rotate. Many are long-lasting while a few have come and gone.
Some new ones, such as digital marketing and understanding the differences between real news and the “fake” variety, were not even “a thing” when the school was founded in 1999.
Most of the six-week, evening courses are free of charge. Some specialty workshops are offered for a small fee. The new school year begins next Wednesday, Jan. 8. Information may be found at www.loebschool.org.
You may also run into Tirrell-Wysocki at the school on East Industrial Drive in Manchester. A veteran Associated Press newsman before turning educator and later school director, he has signed up to take a course already.
We will miss him even as we welcome his successor, Laura Simoes. Simoes is also a communications professional familiar with the school and passionate about its mission. We think Nackey Loeb, who shared a passion for independent journalism with her husband, William Loeb, would be well-pleased with how her little school has fared.