The scuba divers should have left well enough alone.
Now that legislation has been proposed to allow divers to take up to three lobsters per day per season, all eyes will be on the divers, even if the proposal is defeated, as it should be.
Lobsters have been in short supply in our offshore waters for quite awhile. Commercial lobstering is a tough enough haul now what with nature’s elements and federal rules. (Full disclosure: this writer was once PADI certified and is the in-law of an ancient commercial mariner.)
Supply is not the only issue. Fish and Game’s Col. Kevin Jordan has pointed out the costs and time involved for his department if it is saddled with this new obligation. It would have to create a database of lobster trap locations (good luck with that). It would have to try to enforce rules to prevent divers from poaching.
Truer words were never spoken by a hard-pressed New Hampshire government worker than these from Col. Jordan: “I am tired of being mandated to do things with no funding to do it.”
That is an increasing concern. It used to be that a lean government and a low-tax philosophy meant simply saying a polite but firm “no” when every Tom, Dick, or Harriet decided it would be really nice to have this or that shiny new program. Former Gov. John H. Sununu spoke of it as the difference between “wants” and “needs.”
New Hampshire needs more scuba-diving lobster pluckers like it needs a hole in the head. We refer to “more” because we are pretty sure there have always been a few scofflaws who nabbed an evening’s fresh supper on occasion. They might want to cool it for awhile. As for this scuba bill, it should be sent to Davy Jones’ locker.
Manchester’s aldermen would have been wise to have waited for a new mayor before creating a new department to deal with the homeless.
There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.
Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.
You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.
Donald Trump lost the presidency in 2020 by being Donald Trump. Chris Sununu will not win it by pledging to support Trump under any circumstances.
On the matter of continued and often fatal shootings in our schools, two things are of immediate need: More security and more prayers.
State Senate Republicans had to do the heavy lifting without any help from Democrats last week in making it clear that New Hampshire should cooperate with rather than hinder law enforcement.
We don’t have a dog in this fight but if legislators are willing to tell owners what they can and cannot do with their cat’s claws, where does it end?
