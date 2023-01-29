It seems like just yesterday and it seems like forever since the amazing light of Christa McAuliffe left this earth. Wasn’t it just yesterday that all of New Hampshire and much of the nation packed into school auditoriums, office lunchrooms, and living rooms to watch the Concord teacher and her six fellow astronauts take off from the Kennedy Space Center?
Could it really be 37 years since Christa, herself just 37 at the time, smiled and waved at the world for the final time?
“I touched the future,” she famously said, “I teach.”
Her energy, her passion, her intelligence, and her love for children made her a perfect choice to launch NASA’s teacher-in-space program. Those qualities made the sudden explosion of the Challenger space shuttle all the more horrific.
With her that day, Jan. 28, 1986, were Greg Jarvis, Judith Resnik, Mike Smith, Dick Scobee, Ron McNair, Ellison Onizuko. Seven men and women, 73 seconds, then gone.
The smiling teacher who reached for the stars is gone but certainly not forgotten here in New Hampshire. Among other things, the McAuliffe-Shepard Planetarium in Concord pays tribute to her and to Derry’s Alan Shepard, America’s first man in space. They are gone but they are still teaching.
Pat Buchanan has left the building. Some readers of our opinion pages have noticed fewer columns from the longtime national contributor in recent times. More often than not, on days on which his columns would usually appear, we have used Steven Moore, David Harsanyi, or one of several new fa…
Whether you lost power during Monday’s storm or your lights stayed on throughout, the power companies and crews are to be commended. Despite a snowfall that was in many places heavy, wet, and substantial, crews were ready to deal with it.
Judge John Kissinger got it right last week in allowing the removal of a dangerous tent city that Manchester officials had let fester for much too long before taking action. They did so only after citizens and neighboring businesses went before Mayor Joyce Craig and the aldermen at City Hall…
The Legislature is again this session presented with a bill to exonerate a 17th-century New Hampshire witch and a 20th-century minister who, some claim, was the victim of a communist witch hunt. It’s OK with us on the witch but we would urge legislators to think carefully on the second.
While we question the competence of Mayor Joyce Craig on the homeless situation, among other things, there is no doubt that many city employees and nonprofit agencies are doing their best with the cards they have been dealt. It cannot be easy.
One New Hampshire primary that no one has ever complained of being late in the game is the presidential one. It was nice to see several prominent Democratic elder statesmen turning out this week with a letter calling out their even older friend, Joe Biden, about his plans to move the Granite…
It was a surprise, a pleasant one for some of us, to wake up Monday morning to more snow than certain self-proclaimed weather “experts” had forecast. Being a weatherman can be tricky business, sort of like Manchester residents trying to keep up with what’s a trash-pickup holiday and what is not.