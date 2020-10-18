Today’s Sunday News contains within it two publications that may contain different types of treasure for readers. One may reward you with real property of which you were unaware. Another may serve to remind you of the real wealth all Americans share.
We don’t know about your habits, but when the State of New Hampshire publishes its annual list of “Abandoned Property,” we pay attention. We quickly check the alphabetized list for our family surname, just to see if perhaps a long-forgotten fifth cousin, once removed, had a fat CD and perhaps a few shares of the Beefsteak Mine that may be claimed. We then look at other familiar names, checking just to make sure that Aunt Hattie hasn’t yet again opened and then forgotten a bank account. If nothing else, it’s fun.
Also of some reward to readers should be the inclusion in today’s newspaper of a special magazine, “F1RST THINGS F1RST.” It is a product of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, which was forced to forgo its annual First Amendment Honors event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year the school selects an individual, group or institution that has exercised or defended our First Amendment rights in some profound way.
This year’s honoree, Keene State College Professor Marianne Salcetti, took her students with her to court when the City of Keene refused to provide them with public information. The professor and students prevailed, though it wasn’t easy.
Her inspiring story is included in the magazine, as are thoughtful essays and briefs from a variety of New Hampshire and national figures. Each offers his or her perspective on what the First Amendment’s freedoms mean to them and thus to all of us. The lineup includes several notable past event speakers. (The school informs us that both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were invited to submit essays. Only Biden did so.)
The independent school is the majority owner of this newspaper. Both cherish the First Amendment, which is worthy of and in particular need of defending in these perilous times. We hope you enjoy the magazine. And good luck with that Abandoned Property list.