Opponents of having Gordon MacDonald as New Hampshire’s chief justice cite his having never, ever been a trial judge. That may well be a plus.

The job for which MacDonald was confirmed by the Executive Council last Friday is not that of a trial judge. The chief justice oversees the state’s judicial branch, which involves much more and different responsibilities.

He (or she) must be someone who can not only effectively argue his own legal views but also respect and attempt to reach consensus with fellow justices. He also needs to have a good understanding of the other two branches of New Hampshire’s government, respecting their different roles but also making sure that the judicial branch is heard and equally treated. And he needs integrity.

As attorney general, some critics noted, MacDonald enforced Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency orders in the COVID-19 pandemic. Since those orders have been found lawful by the courts, it would seem MacDonald’s actions have been validated.

His nomination received strong support from a wide variety of learned colleagues from both sides of the political aisle, from lawyers and, quite tellingly, from many judges and former justices. We expect the new chief justice will prove a fine selection.

Sunday, January 24, 2021
