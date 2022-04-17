Maggie Hassan went to the border and jumped off a fence, which has caused her some distress. Her amigo, Chris Pappas, didn’t go, but he was hurt nonetheless.
The two liberal politicians were pilloried by leaders of their party’s Latino Caucus here in New Hampshire last week. The two endorse an extension of a COVID-era policy that is stopping at least some illegal immigration, which is at record levels. It was no doubt a calculated gamble by the pair, hoping that it defends them from Republican attacks for supporting the disastrous Biden agenda. Pappas and Hassan must figure that some Latinos may be outraged but will have no other place to go come election time.
Well, they could stay home.
“We spent countless volunteer hours making sure we elected allies to our community,” caucus leaders wrote to the party in resigning from the caucus. “We knocked on doors for you and in return, you build walls for us. No more.”
Hassan and Pappas are fooling no one with their stunt. Hassan sits on the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee. She didn’t need to go to the border to be, as her office claims, “convinced” that more oversight is needed. She claims she will stop supporting the COVID-related Title 42 expulsion of illegals once Biden comes up with a “comprehensive plan to ensure a safe, secure, and humane border.”
That is unlikely to happen. But if she is serious, where is Hassan’s own plan? After all, she did go to the border.
Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.
April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.
