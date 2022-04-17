Maggie Hassan went to the border and jumped off a fence, which has caused her some distress. Her amigo, Chris Pappas, didn’t go, but he was hurt nonetheless.

The two liberal politicians were pilloried by leaders of their party’s Latino Caucus here in New Hampshire last week. The two endorse an extension of a COVID-era policy that is stopping at least some illegal immigration, which is at record levels. It was no doubt a calculated gamble by the pair, hoping that it defends them from Republican attacks for supporting the disastrous Biden agenda. Pappas and Hassan must figure that some Latinos may be outraged but will have no other place to go come election time.

Well, they could stay home.

“We spent countless volunteer hours making sure we elected allies to our community,” caucus leaders wrote to the party in resigning from the caucus. “We knocked on doors for you and in return, you build walls for us. No more.”

Hassan and Pappas are fooling no one with their stunt. Hassan sits on the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee. She didn’t need to go to the border to be, as her office claims, “convinced” that more oversight is needed. She claims she will stop supporting the COVID-related Title 42 expulsion of illegals once Biden comes up with a “comprehensive plan to ensure a safe, secure, and humane border.”

That is unlikely to happen. But if she is serious, where is Hassan’s own plan? After all, she did go to the border.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

NH on guard: We all owe them

Our Monday story on New Hampshire National Guard personnel receiving Purple Hearts was another recent reminder of how much the Guard is part of New Hampshire and how wide and deep is its mission.

Keep ‘em closed: Lousy liquor look

Holy Week seems as good a time as any to comment on the legislative proposal to open state liquor stores — on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Thumbs down, say we.

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Jersey barrier? Mowers’ bad move

Matt Mowers insists he did nothing illegal when he voted twice as Republicans selected a presidential nominee in 2016. Which is not to say he did nothing really, really dumb.

Ben Franklin: A solid PBS series

Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.

Friday, April 08, 2022

Death march: Courage in surrender

April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.

Sununu in the swamp: Odd venue for Trump talk

Further on the matter of Gov. Chris Sununu’s remarks regarding Donald Trump at an elegant Washington dinner last weekend. (And, no, we won’t even touch the subsequent COVID-19 outbreak.)

Wednesday, April 06, 2022

Will Smith wannabe? Sununu bombs in D.C.

Chris Sununu would like all of us (press, people, politicos) to “lighten up” and understand that he was only joking about Donald Trump in a Washington appearance the other night.

No April fools: America isn’t a joke

The boxer Tyson Fury didn’t become great by taking the lineal heavyweight boxing crown when he beat Ukrainian war hero Wladimir Klitchko in what amounted to a 12-round dance off years ago. Fury became great by getting off the canvas to salvage a draw against Deontay Wilder years later. A win…

Sunday, April 03, 2022

Primary jeopardy: Who’s responsible?

Donna Soucy, Democrat, deplores an attempt to ensure that only legitimate New Hampshire residents vote in New Hampshire elections. She and her party colleagues in the state Senate voted last week against a bill that would strengthen election integrity without harming in any way the rights of…