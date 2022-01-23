We will hazard a guess that U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s newfound opposition to Senate filibuster rules doesn’t extend to allowing simple majority votes on other matters of state.
How about majority rule on amending the constitution?
A legislative bill got a hearing in Concord last week. It would allow New Hampshire to vote on seceding from the United States. (We are not making that up.)
It is unlikely that many voters would agree to such an idea. Even so, New Hampshire’s founders determined that it would take not a simple majority but two-thirds of those voting for the change to be made.
But even before that, 60 percent of the House and 60 percent of the Senate would need to vote in the affirmative to forward the measure to the voters. How outrageous! Why should a minority of legislators be allowed to prevent the public from voting on such an important issue? Where is Hassan?
Oh, we forgot. Hassan has been in Washington with colleague U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, trying and thus far failing to have the federal government push aside New Hampshire’s right to oversee its own elections. Perhaps that secession idea merits a second look.
So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.
A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.
