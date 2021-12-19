No one should be surprised that U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan has switched positions on the Senate’s filibuster rules. She is likely to lose her next election anyway so she may figure her party and president will owe her something for this brave stand on “voting rights.”
She insists that her switch is just for this one exception. Right. She reminds us of the Manchester legislator years ago during the thwarted effort to site an oil refinery at the Isles of Shoals. He had always been for home rule, he said, and as soon as he voted against home rule and for the refinery, he would be for home rule again.
President Joe Biden has also been a longtime defender of the Senate filibuster, which requires more consensus than a bare majority to pass much legislation. The more reserved and smaller Senate, George Washington is supposed to have remarked, is the saucer in which to cool the passions of the House.
But the filibuster and other Senate rules have been chipped away. For instance, Democrats are now gunning for their own parliamentarian for her refusal to allow simple majority votes to pass fiscal “reconciliation” votes on items that are not fiscal. “Parole” for illegal aliens being one example.
Sen. Hassan, in reversing her position, said, “We must change the rules, to allow a simple majority of this body as our founders intended, to pass laws that will protect the right to vote and protect American democracy.” She might want to check with a fellow Democrat, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, about the “protection” this federal takeover would afford us.
We doubt this will be the last “change the rules” line we hear from Hassan. The electoral college helps give little New Hampshire a voice in presidential elections. Will that be next, Senator?
Do you like to read Christmas cards? Some of our favorites come not through the mail but through certain pages in the newspaper each December. Some come from people we know personally. A lot come from people we know only through these pages.