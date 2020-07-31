Grumbling has already begun regarding the large number of mail-in ballots we will see in this fall’s election. A certain high profile politician has even suggested delaying the November poll.
We aren’t too concerned with things in the Granite State. Secretary of State Bill Gardner has proven time and again that his office, combined with dedicated town clerks and poll workers, is more than capable of running an accurate and professional election.
Ballots will be accounted for and checked against the voter rolls in the closest possible approximation of in-person voting.
The COVID-19 pandemic has ensured the 2020 election will be like none in recent memory.
We are glad the determination has been made to allow absentee voting for those individuals with understandable concerns about in-person voting.
There may be longer lines and trying to keep everyone safe while running an election.
Patience will be necessary at the polls and on election night. This process must be done transparently and accurately. This may take more time than we are used to, but is all the more reason that the process begin without delay.