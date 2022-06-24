There are worse things abroad in the land than allowing public funds to support a child’s education in other than government-run schools. Much worse.
In fact, public schools are in need of more competition. Many seem powerless to stand up to teacher unions or to the continuing push in the classroom for a far-left ideology that many parents abhor.
Those decrying dollars going to “religious schools” are often the same groups that continue to bitterly oppose charter schools, even though the latter are in fact public schools using different methods and with fewer restrictions in an effort to improve education.
The flexibility and agility of non-public schools has been demonstrated most recently during the COVID pandemic with fewer interruptions to in-class education.
Allowing parents to use education vouchers to send their children to other than public schools is being done in New Hampshire and across the nation. The State of Maine decided to fund such a program, but it specifically excluded parochial and other religious schools. The U.S. Supreme Court said that is discrimination, and it is.
Such funding does not “establish” a religion. It does provide an opportunity for parents to exercise their own preferences for their child’s education, one perhaps more in keeping with their own values, which are shunned or worse in some public schools these days.
Mike Pence rates low with some Americans because he was a loyal vice president to Donald Trump. But in a dark hour and under incredible pressure, Pence put loyalty to his country first and may have saved it in the bargain.
Fans of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth by name, are upset that businesses are using it to sell their products. There is something distasteful, it is said, about celebrating the end of American slavery by selling ice cream and toothpicks, among other things.
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…
State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, a repeated source of liberal angst and teacher union agitation, appears not to be shaken by it. He keeps doing his job of trying to bring innovation to education while guarding to keep politics out of the classroom.
Nashua native Joe Grandmaison would have a tough time fitting in with today’s corrosive politics. He could dish it out and take it but his basic decency would not mesh well with the divisiveness that has become commonplace in our republic.
On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan was brought to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state. On June 9 of this year, the nation could watch video of a violent mob desecrating that space on Jan 6, 2021.
Ron Covey will not be defined by the Citizen of the Year honor that he is to receive this Wednesday night. But the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the award, is enhanced by recognizing him.