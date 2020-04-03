It’s not just education, of course, that has run headlong into the COVID-19 onslaught. Yesterday, our doctor paid us a house call.

It was our first taste of the “telemedicine” that is being urged upon the medical community and its patients as a way around crowded waiting rooms, overwhelmed professionals, and a finite quantity of personal protective equipment.

The doctor said it has been a fairly easy process, even for his older patients. The visit was via our smart phone, with video and audio enabled. A text message provided the link. Two-way video makes it much better than a mere telephone call. Being able to see as well as hear his patients allows a form of triage that is valuable.

For the patient, the benefits include not having to drive (or be driven) to the doctor’s office, not being exposed to others’ germs, and not worrying about what to wear. The magazine selection isn’t as good, but we can deal with that.

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Other perilous times: Manchester has been through a few

The news and our own experiences tell us that we are living in uncertain times like none other in American history. It is true that the coronavirus pandemic and state and national government responses to it, as well as those of the general public, are drastic and extreme.

Sunday, March 29, 2020
Information, please: Paying attention requires facts

The town of Washington has had one of its 1,200 residents test positive for COVID-19. The person was in the hospital last week. Someone at the South Broadway Honey Dew Donut shop in Salem for hours at a time on the mornings of March 17-19 also tested positive. A third person with the virus w…

Saturday, March 28, 2020
Friday, March 27, 2020
NH helps out: Granite State spirit alive and well

The stories we have been reporting of New Hampshire individuals and businesses stepping up to meet the viral pandemic are inspiring but not at all surprising. Our small state has long been characterized by its neighbor-helping-neighbor attitude. It was meeting challenges long before anyone e…

Monday, March 23, 2020
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Dealing with the pandemic

The reality as well as the projections for the immediate future of the COVID-19 pandemic make it clear that returning to business as usual in New Hampshire and the nation is not right around the corner. But getting to that corner is vital.

Friday, March 20, 2020
Wednesday, March 18, 2020