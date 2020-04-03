It’s not just education, of course, that has run headlong into the COVID-19 onslaught. Yesterday, our doctor paid us a house call.
It was our first taste of the “telemedicine” that is being urged upon the medical community and its patients as a way around crowded waiting rooms, overwhelmed professionals, and a finite quantity of personal protective equipment.
The doctor said it has been a fairly easy process, even for his older patients. The visit was via our smart phone, with video and audio enabled. A text message provided the link. Two-way video makes it much better than a mere telephone call. Being able to see as well as hear his patients allows a form of triage that is valuable.
For the patient, the benefits include not having to drive (or be driven) to the doctor’s office, not being exposed to others’ germs, and not worrying about what to wear. The magazine selection isn’t as good, but we can deal with that.