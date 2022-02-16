If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.
His faith was chief among them. It contributed to his strength in raising his family and in helping to transform New Hampshire College into the powerful learning institution that is Southern New Hampshire University today. A proud product of Boston College (and its football team), he took his undergrad, grad, and doctoral degrees from that Catholic school, making him a “Triple Eagle” in the school’s parlance.
Larkin was all about family and faith. The family included the thousands of students who benefited from his guiding hand in the classroom or on the athletic field.
His faith led him into a leadership position as president of the parish council for many years. George Larkin’s earthly remains will make a final appearance at the little church on Hemlock Street this Thursday morning at 10 a.m. We suspect his spirit will linger there for years to come.
New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.
We have become accustomed to many in the news media interjecting into pretty much every story on Donald J. Trump a sentence noting the falsity of his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Nothing wrong with that, but determining truth from lies is not always so easy to do. One n…
Gov. Chris Sununu is generally good about being upfront with the public. That is why we were puzzled recently about letters he exchanged with the Massachusetts’ high court in the matter of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two years.