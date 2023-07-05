Where is Manchester’s political leadership on the matter of a big chunk of the city’s arts history, education, and cultural environment being removed by and going to New England College in Henniker?
Even the crickets seem quiet.
Where is Manchester’s political leadership on the matter of a big chunk of the city’s arts history, education, and cultural environment being removed by and going to New England College in Henniker?
Even the crickets seem quiet.
When it was announced years ago that the former Manchester Institute of Arts and Sciences could no longer stand on its own but had found a lifeline with NEC, skeptics were assured that the institute would live on here in the Queen City. And for awhile, that was the case. The anchor buildings were maintained, student artists remained involved and visible in the community, and the legacy of Emma Blood French from more than a century ago seemed secure. Her vision of the arts as vital and vibrant in this mill city was respected.
The institute, by then renamed the New Hampshire Institute of Art, had been bequeathed $26 million from another arts patron, the late Mary Fuller Russell. The campus expanded, much to Manchester’s benefit. As was noted in a recent commentary on these pages, “the infusion of undergraduate students invigorated the local economy and brought new life into the heart of the city. This resurgence was further enhanced by the presence of the Palace Theater and the Currier Museum of Art and revitalized Manchester’s creative landscape.”
And now? New England College has closed the campus, relocated all its programs to rural Henniker, and is selling off the Manchester properties, including landmark buildings.
The authors of the commentary — well-known and involved city residents Elizabeth Hitchcock and Howard and Joan Brodsky — wonder why New England College isn’t donating some of the remaining city real estate to a city arts organization that will in some measure retain the original mission of arts education here in Manchester. The authors were more diplomatic than are we in hoping that the “leadership of Manchester” will back such an effort, which need not be on the backs of taxpayers.
Where are the mayor and aldermen in requiring some sort of accounting from New England College? Perhaps they were unaware that just four years ago the NEC president spoke of how the Manchester campus “will remain central to plans for expanding and growing both our art and design programs and other educational programming.” That president is gone, just as that commitment appears to be.
It is good to be the Santa and it was Eversource in the funny hat and beard this week doling out presents.
If one needed any more reasons to be disgusted with the state of politics in America today, the founder of the No Labels group offers one in a recent opinion piece.
The U.S. Board on Geographic Names is looking into changing the name of Mount Washington to Agiocochook.
Green energy sounds so good that — like “organic”, “non-fat” and a legion of marketing terms before them — it’s slick and a good way to sell whatever for a bit more than it’s worth.
The good people of Dublin (New Hampshire, not the one in Ireland) can decide for themselves whether the town police department should have a shooting and training facility. One has been proposed by the police chief. The select board will no doubt get an earful from residents at a hearing sch…
We thought our politics were supposed to be fractious, brittle, cantankerous and entirely dysfunctional. What gives?
As with too many other professional sports, and some amateur ones (think college football), the money in top-level golf is absurd and the deference paid to the athletes playing the game is too.
“The landing has been a failure and there’s no one’s fault but mine... I was the one responsible for the decision to go and all the fault belongs to me and that’s that.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.