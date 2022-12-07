Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is apparently beyond having any sense of shame but our aldermanic board members should have their heads examined for whatever role they have played in the plan to spend $2 million on a “branding campaign” for the city.

“A branding campaign will help instill a sense of pride for the city,” says the request for PR firms to bid on the business. The “brand” will be used for “residential, business, and visitor recruitment.”

 
 
 
 
The right ruling: Scanlan did his job

In last week’s ruling regarding a disputed state representative election result in Manchester, the judge cited New Hampshire’s Supreme Court. “The question to be decided is not whether some election officer has followed the requirements of the statute … The issue is: What was the legally exp…

No, governor: A North Country view

(Note: It’s not our position but we reprint an editorial from the News and Sentinel of Colebrook, Karen Harrigan editor and publisher, with that newspaper’s view of the Northern Pass power project. - Editor)