Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is apparently beyond having any sense of shame but our aldermanic board members should have their heads examined for whatever role they have played in the plan to spend $2 million on a “branding campaign” for the city.
“A branding campaign will help instill a sense of pride for the city,” says the request for PR firms to bid on the business. The “brand” will be used for “residential, business, and visitor recruitment.”
Some of the Facebook comments on our Sunday News story on this foolishness were brutal but not without merit. Many noted the growing homeless problems that the mayor seems incapable of effectively addressing.
“Clean your home before you invite people over,” one reader wrote. “We have major issues to find solutions for. That is step one. A rebrand can follow.”
To rekindle a sense of pride for residents and to attract visitors, the mayor and aldermen might want to recreate the Intown Manchester effort that collapsed under their watch last year. Better still, they ought to take part of that $2 million and allow the businesses that were paying for Intown-sponsored events to find someone to re-energize that entity.
Downtown and the Millyard and the West Side, to name but three areas, have much to offer in terms of rich traditions, history and promise. But they are weighed down by problems that no amount of “branding” is going to cover up. Progress on the problems needs to be the priority.
