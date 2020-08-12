We have a bone to pick with the Manchester City Clerk’s office. Judging from recent personal experience, Clerk Matt Normand’s staff is much too pleasant as well as efficient to be representing the public sector. People are going to get the wrong idea.
Exhibit A: After a clear and concise recorded message, our phone call was answered promptly and pleasantly (on a Monday morning, mind you) by someone claiming to be a department employee. We would have asked for some ID but were so stunned that it slipped our mind.
Exhibit B: Our questions (concerning absentee ballots) were answered directly and clearly. Questions for us were straightforward and without a trace of condescension. Not once were we called “dear.”
Exhibit C: When a similar interaction occurred at City Hall later in the day, we questioned the worker’s government status.
“Oh,” she answered brightly, “I don’t work for the government, I work for the city.”
She may have something there.