We have a bone to pick with the Manchester City Clerk’s office. Judging from recent personal experience, Clerk Matt Normand’s staff is much too pleasant as well as efficient to be representing the public sector. People are going to get the wrong idea.

Exhibit A: After a clear and concise recorded message, our phone call was answered promptly and pleasantly (on a Monday morning, mind you) by someone claiming to be a department employee. We would have asked for some ID but were so stunned that it slipped our mind.

Exhibit B: Our questions (concerning absentee ballots) were answered directly and clearly. Questions for us were straightforward and without a trace of condescension. Not once were we called “dear.”

Exhibit C: When a similar interaction occurred at City Hall later in the day, we questioned the worker’s government status.

“Oh,” she answered brightly, “I don’t work for the government, I work for the city.”

She may have something there.

Sunday, August 09, 2020
Friday, August 07, 2020
Once a B2 bomber: Now a typo

We recently received a note from a staffer representing a member of our federal delegation. It appears that a recent item they had sent us was taking credit for several hundred million dollars in federal spending while the real number was several hundred billion dollars.

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Finally wider: Under budget too

An item in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News brought some welcome news. The current phase of the Interstate 93 widening project is finally coming to a close this fall.

Sunday, August 02, 2020
Personal choices during COVID-19: The New Hampshire way

This afternoon the green flag will wave at New Hampshire Motor Speedway over NASCAR’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Over the past several months the option of attending any in- person sporting events has been in the same category as going to the cinema: out of the question.

Friday, July 31, 2020
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Predictive policing: Fix it, don't trash it

Mark Hayward’s City Matters column on Monday told of a push by some in the university mathematics community “to boycott working with police departments.” Some of these mathematicians had helped develop computer systems used by police departments.

Sunday, July 26, 2020
NH state of emergency: Planning for its demise

With much of the nation still in flames from the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to end the emergency power Gov. Chris Sununu invoked last spring. He has used it wisely and adroitly, in stark contrast to the federal government, which through incompetence and inattention has contribute…

Friday, July 24, 2020
About that Ioka sign: Will its defenders buy the building?

It’s clear that more than a few Exeter residents, as well as other lovers of history, don’t like a plan that would remove the celebrated Ioka Theatre sign from the side of the building. Indeed, the town Historic District Commission has voted, 3 to 2, to prohibit the new owners from so doing.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
The new school choice: Important decision for kids

It isn’t surprising that a state survey shows an overwhelming majority of parents and teachers want a return to classroom education if that is possible in September. Making that possible must be a top priority for all involved.

Sunday, July 19, 2020