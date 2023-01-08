Manchester has a crisis and it’s not just on its befouled streets, although a growing and dangerous homeless sidewalk encampment is symbolic of the abject failure of leadership from Mayor Joyce Craig.
That problem won’t be solved by her writing letters blaming the state and suggesting that the governor call out the National Guard. She tried the same thing two years ago. Fewer mayors joined her this time.
Concord Mayor Jim Bouley wasn’t among them.
“If you’re going to solve an issue like this,” he said, “you need to sit down face to face in the room together and have a conversation and I didn’t feel the letter did that,” he said.
Gov. Chris Sununu responded to Craig by noting that the state has spent much on homeless issues while Manchester has spent little of $43 million in federal “rescue plan” funds it was awarded. But from that pot, Sununu said, Craig is spending $2 million for a Manchester “branding” campaign. Ouch.
The mayor will no doubt ignore the growing calls for her resignation, but it may be dawning on some of the aldermen — who witnessed citizen outrage at their last meeting — that they are are getting tarred with the same brush.
Citizens, businesses, and others descended on City Hall to decry the lack of action regarding the wild encampment on Manchester Street. After going behind closed doors with the aldermen, the mayor’s office suddenly announced that (a) another homeless shelter has been found and (b) the police will begin an around-the-clock presence at “Craigville,” the name that the mayor’s many critics have given to the sidewalk tent city.
As far as the police are concerned, we don’t know if Chief Allen Aldenberg has been a willing player in Craig’s terrible handling of the situation or is merely following orders. But he apparently is now paying heed to angry aldermen who aren’t buying the claim that nothing can be done about the intimidation and open drug use.
The mayor’s office didn’t specify house rules at the Cashin Senior Center, which is now a “temporary” shelter. (That is not going over well with the seniors there.) One reason why some individuals don’t like the Manchester Street shelter is because it doesn’t allow illegal drug use.
Perhaps the new drug office that Craig has created will be involved. Its new director has espoused a “harm reduction” strategy of allowing people to “use and recover” safely. Wait until word gets out about that little Manchester “perk.”
The problem with Manchester’s “brand” is in the mayor’s office. It needs to be addressed.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.
We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?
Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.
Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?
We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.
To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.