Manchester has a crisis and it’s not just on its befouled streets, although a growing and dangerous homeless sidewalk encampment is symbolic of the abject failure of leadership from Mayor Joyce Craig.

That problem won’t be solved by her writing letters blaming the state and suggesting that the governor call out the National Guard. She tried the same thing two years ago. Fewer mayors joined her this time.

Wednesday, January 04, 2023

Gov., AG owe NH: Explain Quinn matter

Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.

FTX and NH Dems: Where’s the money, Maggie?

We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?

Friday, December 30, 2022

Nashua’s problem: Once more in ’24?

Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.

Manchester drug job: Desperate measures

Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Power outages: A tough couple of days

We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Judy Reardon: Fierce, funny, formidable

Judy Reardon: Fierce, funny, formidable

To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

What qualifications? NH skipped a step

They haven’t got it quite right but Manchester School Board members are ahead of the State of New Hampshire in how one chooses a private firm for a big project.