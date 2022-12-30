Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?
New guy Andrew Warner, according to a Health Department release, is to work to “create and implement a strategic plan to prevent drug-involved overdoses.” Again, has Mayor Joyce Craig had no plan for this problem until now?
Will Warner’s strategy include the “harm reduction” techniques he employed in his recent job for Better Life Partners? That entity’s website explains harm reduction as “creating an environment for people to use and recover safely.”
Come again? Will Manchester create an environment for people to use illegal drugs? Isn’t that what we already have, Madame Mayor? Or is this just about not over-dosing when using?
The news release didn’t say what Warner will be paid, for how long, or how many other positions will be part of this new effort. The money was a “funding award.” The sources are all government entities, of course.
The release did note that Warner will “develop and implement communications strategies, including public outreach and the dissemination of materials related to services.”
Better be warned, there, Warner. You wouldn’t want your communications effort to conflict with the money that Craig and the aldermen are hell-bent on spending for a new public advertising campaign to give the city a better brand and identity.
We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.
To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.
Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.
New Hampshire’s mountains, particularly the presidential range, have been attracting casual tourists and expert climbers alike for two centuries. They are a source of great beauty and inspiration — and a scene of countless mishaps and tragedy.