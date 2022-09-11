What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.
Business owners want to know what they can — and can’t — do, when the sidewalks in front of their shops are treated as flopping spots and worse. Parents must warn their children — and their own parents — about venturing out in certain parks and playgrounds, not only after dark but in the daytime.
One year ago, a homeless man camping in a cemetery near the Valley Street jail was charged with raping a woman who was just walking by. This month, a grandfather out for his daily walk on a city trail near Nutt’s Pond was murdered, allegedly by another homeless man.
In both instances, homelessness may have been only incidental, the real question in each case being what the hell is wrong with the judicial system that freed one man because he was incompetent to stand trial and let the second man out on bail after a violent attack in Nashua.
With both the homeless issues and the violence, Mayor Joyce Craig, as with many things, appears absolutely useless and powerless. Many of the citizens who voted for her reelection last year must be and should be questioning themselves today.
Craig’s response last week to the downward spiral was to say she does “understand why our community MIGHT (our emphasis) feel uneasy and wonder what is being done to protect public safety.”
Her answer? “Public safety is a multifaceted issue that requires a community-wide response.”
The mayor’s “response” so far has been to hire three “park rangers” who have no law enforcement power and to engage, for $94,458, a homeless director who lasted fewer than 18 months. Without notice, the woman resigned the day after citizens went to City Hall last week to protest the homelessness crisis. Mayor Craig, who may need her vision checked, said she had “already seen the positive impact” the woman has had on the community.
Much more “positive impact” like this and Manchester may need to call in the National Guard.
