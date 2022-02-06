Manchester’s school board and its chair, Mayor Joyce Craig, have said little of late about Goldhardt, who came here in June, 2019, proclaiming himself “committed to spending an absolute minimum of five years as superintendent” but adding that he “would actually prefer 10 years.” Must be modern math.
Board vice chairman Jim O’Connell dismisses the matter as a “distraction.” That’s an interesting term for the situation the school district finds itself in.
Goldhardt’s contract here has at least two more years to run. (We can only hope that the board didn’t exercise a one-year extension that expired last month.) He is now one of two finalists for the top job in Carson City, Nevada. An early out of his Manchester contract requires a negotiation between the parties. Goldhardt clearly wants out and Manchester should not stand in his way.
But what if Goldhardt doesn’t get the job he wants? In that case, is Manchester going to have to pay for the privilege of ridding itself of him? Or will it be stuck in a two-year situation that gives new meaning to the term awkward?
Manchester needs and deserves a top-flight school administrator who puts the educational needs of its students first and foremost while closely watching its tax dollars and ignoring the political correctness that wastes so much precious time these days. The school board needs to do its homework this time.
Some of those convicted for the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last year have said they were only following the urgings of Donald Trump and that they are sorry they did so. Will these people be included in the pardons that Trump is promising rioters if he somehow reclaims the White House?
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from professional football. It seems clear that he had made that decision earlier than his Tuesday announcement but, understandably, he didn’t like the fact that some news media reported it before he did. His camp should have simply said “no comment” af…
Having legislators in Concord write the visitation rules for hospitals and nursing homes strikes us as bad medicine. But those facilities need very much to understand why such a measure is even under consideration.
Don’t look now, but efforts are underway by some New Hampshire public officials to add on more taxes and fees even as the governor and Republican-led legislature work to cut them. It is a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.
We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.
Now that a Manchester firefighter has said he was wrong about others illegally collecting extra pay, will that be an end to the matter? The man had claimed that some in the department were being paid for fire calls to which they did not respond when off-duty.