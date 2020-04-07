Manchester’s aldermen will entertain a proposal from Mayor Joyce Craig Tuesday night that would commit the city to spending money before it knows what or how much money it is going to need, post-COVID-19 crisis.
At the same time, the mayor and aldermen have declined to save money by furloughing any of the city’s non-essential employees while the pandemic continues.
How many employees would that be? And how much could be saved via furloughs? It is unclear, acknowledges Alderman-at-Large Dan O’Neil, but he guesses that six or seven out of 10 are essential.
The board needs to review that “no-furlough” mindset. The city, like the private sector, ought to be doing all it can right now to make the tough choices and save where it can. It has no idea what else may be coming down the road in this pandemic.
Alderman-at-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur is the only alderman who voted against this full employment nonsense. He had voted to approve it when it looked like the city shutdown would be for just a few weeks.
But with the situation continuing, furloughs are in order, he says. He points out that such employees will still get their health benefits. A lot of people in the private sector aren’t so lucky.
Ward 7 Alderman Ross Terrio went along with the gang but at least he said the city should consider reducing employee hours to four days and requiring workers to take some unpaid vacation time.
Meanwhile, Mayor Craig and the local chamber of commerce want to allocate $1 million in city monies to help small businesses when the pandemic is past. This would be in addition to any of the federal and state business aid programs already in the pipeline.
Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter, soundly, questions this plan.
He is not ready “to spend any money on anything other than absolute emergency needs until we have a better understanding of what Manchester’s financial picture will look like. We cannot continue to spend on anything other than emergencies at this point because we just don’t know what the financial hits will be.”
This “Small Business Recovery Loan Fund” may have some merit, when the smoke clears. Authorizing its establishment now would be okay, but only with the proviso that no funds are to be expended until the crisis has passed and the picture is clear as to spending needs. Under no circumstances should it be a further hit on the taxpayers.