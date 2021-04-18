Manchester’s mayor, as mayors are wont to do in an election year, was tossing out all manner of ideas last week. We have no quarrel with that. It is good to hear new ideas, and Mayor Joyce Craig says she wants to hear from the public about the $44 million that has fallen in the city’s lap under one of President Joe Biden’s many spending sprees.
Let’s hope, though, that Craig isn’t serious about painting murals under the Amoskeag Bridge. Didn’t the homeless already do some of that before the mayor finally shooed them off what had become quite the Hooverville on Canal Street?
We think it would be far better to spend some dough on eradicating the graffiti that is taking over more and more of the views citizens and visitors alike are met with as they drive in and around the city.
Regarding the homeless, Mayor Craig would no doubt like to slap some paint over that issue as well. Her years in office have produced multiple task forces but few results. Her latest idea? A “homeless coordinator” has been hired. We wish her luck.