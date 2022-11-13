It is no doubt well intended, but a landlord’s idea to have Manchester house homeless people in “pods” placed in out-of-the-way locations around the city strikes us as unworkable and potentially dangerous.

The pods look like over-sized telephone booths. (Telephone booths were from a day when there were fewer homeless and no cellphones. Imagine that, youngsters.)

Friday, November 11, 2022

Wabi-sabi: Beauty in imperfection

The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.

Wednesday, November 09, 2022

Two holidays: Remembering both

Veterans Day is a day to honor and thank those who have served in America’s armed forces. Memorial Day is a day to remember those who died in its defense.

Sunday, November 06, 2022

Mt. Washington: Saving NH crown jewel

Mount Washington Commission chairman Jeb Bradley has made it clear that the natural environment at New Hampshire’s highest point must be protected even as services for its many visitors are maintained. He and his fellow commissioners say that the summit master plan they adopted last month wi…

Question 1: Ditch this boondoggle

Other than perhaps being the perfect name for every comfort dog living off the government Gravy Train (feel free to boo), a boondoggle is work or an activity that is wasteful or pointless; it just has the appearance of having value.

Friday, November 04, 2022

No contest: Sununu v. Sherman

The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.

Wednesday, November 02, 2022

Towering babble: Shopping for kitty litter

Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.

Against violence: That Pelosi attack

Some nut in San Francisco takes a hammer to the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and therefore the Republican Party needs to be defeated at the polls. Everywhere. This is what passes for political logic these days.