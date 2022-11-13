It is no doubt well intended, but a landlord’s idea to have Manchester house homeless people in “pods” placed in out-of-the-way locations around the city strikes us as unworkable and potentially dangerous.
The pods look like over-sized telephone booths. (Telephone booths were from a day when there were fewer homeless and no cellphones. Imagine that, youngsters.)
They would contain a bed and have heat and electricity. While private landlords would voluntarily pay for the structures, it isn’t clear who would pay for the utilities or how waste would be handled.
North End Properties owner Norri Oberlander is advocating for the idea. She believes other landlords would chip in, provided that the pods are not put downtown or in residential areas and that they be for the exclusive use of Granite Staters. Others, she says, should be given a bus ticket back from whence they came.
If not downtown or in residential areas of the city, does this mean putting pods in our parks? The city just enacted an ordinance to discourage the homeless from living there.
Perhaps at the landfill? Or down by the river? How about at Gill Stadium? The Fisher Cats’ ballpark is empty in the winter. The airport has a lot of space. Perhaps the “unsheltered” could do a podcast from their pod.
We don’t think any of that is feasible or humane. The best way for willing landlords and citizens to help the homeless in Manchester right now is to contribute to Families in Transition, Liberty House, the Salvation Army and other groups that are coping as best they can with a problem that has many causes and is nationwide. It is not wise or helpful to give money to the man who sits in his lawn chair with his cardboard sign next to his nice bicycle at the busy intersection.
The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.
Mount Washington Commission chairman Jeb Bradley has made it clear that the natural environment at New Hampshire’s highest point must be protected even as services for its many visitors are maintained. He and his fellow commissioners say that the summit master plan they adopted last month wi…
Other than perhaps being the perfect name for every comfort dog living off the government Gravy Train (feel free to boo), a boondoggle is work or an activity that is wasteful or pointless; it just has the appearance of having value.
The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.
Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.
Some nut in San Francisco takes a hammer to the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and therefore the Republican Party needs to be defeated at the polls. Everywhere. This is what passes for political logic these days.