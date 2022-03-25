Joyce Craig said on Wednesday that public school students “negatively impacted by the pandemic (that would be all of them) and who normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to go to college” will be able to attend certain colleges debt-free. With college tuition costs continuing to mushroom, just how many families can afford that “opportunity?”
Craig cited Southern New Hampshire University and Manchester Community College in her “Manchester Promise” plan. The devil will be in the cost details. SNHU is private and can no doubt afford to participate. But MCC relies on taxpayers, not money growing on the trees, to operate. This “promise” needs to be explained and justified with more than platitudes about “investing in long-term success,” as Craig puts it.
Craig also spoke of “on-demand bus service” coming to the city.
This public “micro transit” would be in the form of small vans and operated as Uber or Lyft do now.
The mayor didn’t say how much this plan would cost and how much of it the taxpayer would subsidize. But in addition to that, our question would be with those private services already operating here (and supplementing local driver income), why should the public sector be competing at all?
Here is a shocker: The proposed U.S. House district maps passed by the Legislature last week are the result of politics. The promised veto of those maps by Gov. Chris Sununu is the result of politics. This is, as state Sen. Sharon Carson notes, “a political process.”
April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?
A professional — and delightful — production of “Bye Bye Birdie” is playing now at Manchester’s Palace Theatre. See it if you can and don’t worry about bringing the kids or grandpa; it is family-friendly.