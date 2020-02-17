Two meetings important to the future of Manchester public education and Manchester taxpayers are scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday evening. We address the Wednesday meeting in a separate editorial today.
Thursday night’s event starts at 6 p.m. in the Memorial High School auditorium. The Manchester Proud group wants the school board to accept its plans for revising and revitalizing the public schools. It has billed the event as a public celebration.
Celebrating the hard work done to date by the group is fine but the school board, and the public, should seek more clarity before accepting a complex, multi-faceted plan that holds both promise and potential pitfalls.
Two areas of concern: the price tag and the elimination of so-called “leveling” in which high school students are placed in classes based on performance and ability. The new superintendent is all for this, but has the school board done any work to examine the pluses and minuses of this change? How have other districts fared?
Proponents of ending leveling note that the Manchester School of Technology doesn’t use it. But MST is in a class by itself.
As for the price tag, Manchester Proud offers some numbers but they are incomplete. One-time costs appear to top $5 million. But it is the recurring costs for more teachers and new positions that bear further scrutiny.
In addition to hiring more teachers (nearly $2 million in year two in just grades five through eight), the plan creates a lot of new positions, including a “talent acquisition” manager, a director of community partnerships, a product development coordinator and three network directors, a new PR person, and a new director of equity. That adds up to nearly another $1 million per year.
How is all this to be paid? Manchester Proud neatly sidesteps the question of Manchester’s tax cap, saying only that’s an issue for another day. It does, however, suggest that the school board become a separate spending entity.
If the school board intends to adopt this plan, and have it embraced by the public, it needs to know the numbers.
