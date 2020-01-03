The new year brings with it new members for the Manchester School Board and for the Board of Aldermen. We hope both bodies begin by working together for the good of both the schools and the city and its taxpayers.
The old year didn’t end well in that regard. The school board and its new superintendent had decided to move ahead with a planned redistricting effort that will better utilize existing space and resources.
That would include adding a fifth grade to the middle schools, removing them from elementary schools. They asked the aldermen to repurpose an approved school bond to cover the necessary work at the middle schools.
The vote was 14 to 1 in favor.
But a divided aldermanic board refused, some members apparently having been lobbied by some teachers opposed to the redistricting, even though its purpose is to reduce class sizes at the elementary level.
Miffed by what they see as the aldermen trying to dictate school policy rather than purse strings, the school board called a special meeting, during the Christmas-New Year’s holiday week, to move ahead with its plan, using funds that were supposedly earmarked for teacher development.
We can see why the school board was upset. But the last-minute special meeting, with scant public notice at a time when the public is busy with other things, just continues the distrust.
As soon as the two newly elected boards are in place, they should set a time for a joint public session so that they and the public can better understand the issues, plans, and student population data and projections.