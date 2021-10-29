Don’t look now, Manchester taxpayers, but you are likely to be paying for more government programs soon.
All good stuff, of course. More “community outreach” and “intervention,” you see. Still, we wonder if anyone at City Hall is considering the cumulative cost of these new programs and which department is or should be pursuing what mission.
A few weeks ago, the Manchester Fire Department announced that something it is calling “The Squad” had been formed. With its Safe Station drug-abuse work having ended in favor of the state-backed Doorways program, the new entity was described to aldermen as a new, more mobile version of Safe Station.
But it doesn’t seem that the new “Squad” is focused much on drug intervention. Its rather vague mission was explained as one to provide outreach service support, emergency medical assistance, fire scene support and community education.
It will do all this working just five days a week on a six-hour shift, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is being funded this year via the state but the city will need to come up with its quarter-of-a-million dollar budget starting next year. Any bets on whether it will stick to that amount?
Not to be outdone, the Manchester Police Department has teamed up with the health department to form the Manchester Community Response Unit. A health department member likens it to “a mobile Safe Station.”
This squad will meet drug users where they live, be it an apartment or a park bench, hoping to keep the users safe until they decide to seek treatment. Unlike the fire version, this one includes both night and day shifts.
How is this being paid for? By a grant, of course.
And when the grant runs out? No doubt the city taxpayers will be asked to step up and pay for it as well as the fire department’s. With dueling “mobile Safe Stations” in place, the question is whether there is any place left safe for the taxpayers’ few remaining dollars.
With Manchester elections just over one week from today, a word or two on two important choices. They are for alderman-at-large and none will serve the city better than incumbent Joe Kelly Levasseur and political newcomer Dan Goonan.
Mayor Joyce Craig and some of her aldermanic supporters seem to be of two minds regarding the new property revaluation, which has seen home values skyrocket, with citizens bracing for bigger tax bills.
Here is something good that COVID-19 accomplished in New Hampshire. It has allowed citizens from Coos to the sea to be able to attend some legislative hearings without having to drive to Concord. We hope that isn’t lost when the pandemic recedes.
