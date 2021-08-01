It is good to see what should shape up as some spirited contests in Manchester elections this fall. Here is hoping that this will offer up some new ideas and approaches to the city’s problems and opportunities.
Our recent What’s Working series featuring the city of Greenville, S.C., was encouraging in that regard. That comparably-sized city doesn’t have any magic bullets but its concentration on certain physical features and spaces, along with mixing business and residential development, are food for thought — and leadership — here.
Primary contests here will be held next month and will narrow supposedly nonpartisan contests to just two candidates in November. The nonpartisan aspect, introduced by charter amendment years ago, was one idea that fell flat on its face. Pretty much every voter knows, for example, that Mayor Joyce Craig is a Democrat and two challengers are conservative Republicans. It is likely to be a two-party finale.
Craig is pushing another charter change this year. It’s a bad one and indicative of her interest in trying to fix every problem by spending more taxpayer dollars.
This one would give the school board complete and final say over school spending and the ability to override any tax cap. Aldermen who voted for this item are in classic pass-the-buck mode, hoping to relieve themselves of any responsibility for what is by far the biggest expenditure item in the budget. No doubt the teachers union will join Craig and other Democrats in pushing for this change. Voters should just say no.
Of the wide range of COVID-19 vaccination rates across New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu opines: “To me, it’s just statistics. When you have a range of 220 cities and towns, some are going to be high and some are going to be low. If you had the same vaccination rate in all those communities, …
Gee, U.S,. history may still be taught in New Hampshire’s pubic schools. That’s a relief. From the hysterical reactions to a provision in the new state budget law, one would have thought that Joseph Goebbels’ ghost had been put in charge of burning books and whitewashing the past. Half of th…
One thing that New Hampshire schools should not be prohibited from doing in the coming school year is fully operating. With all the lessons provided by the initial COVID-19 pandemic, and with the huge amounts of money sent to the schools for mitigation efforts, there is no excuse for further…
A 23-year-old woman has decided the citizens of New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District need her to represent their interests in Washington. She will apparently meet the minimum age requirement of 25 by the time the next Congress is sworn in. That, and being a U.S. citizen for at least se…
Who says New Hampshire politicians aren’t bipartisan? Republican Gov. Chris Sununu appears united with our all-Democrat congressional delegation in opposing an extension of a travel ban on Canadian tourists.
Some readers responded to this week’s Sunday News package on road rudeness, speeding, and law enforcement by suggesting that the police go find something better to do. We don’t think there can be much better work than protecting public safety, and that includes on our highways and byways. We…