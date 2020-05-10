Like Nashua, Manchester needs to face the off-key music that the pandemic has brought us. The city school district’s proposed budget seems to be tone-deaf, however.

Our Sunday News City Hall column today provides a quick look at the numbers. Manchester’s school population keeps dropping. The taxpayers simply can’t afford to maintain school facilities that have nowhere near the student populations they once did.

Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter makes the point that the “total all-in” budget sought by school officials would come in at $188 million. That’s a 15 percent increase in five years. “We have a 14 percent reduction in enrollment, yet a 15 percent increase in expenditures.”

Superintendent John Goldhardt counters that school needs are different today and that a lot of Manchester students are in categories requiring more spending. That’s a fair point, but it can’t be an all-purpose excuse to ignore needed savings.

“Knowing the tough times we are going into, I think the school board needs to have a very, very serious conversation about closing down a school,” said Porter. “The capacity at West (High School) at one point was roughly 2,400 students, and I believe they’re down to 700 or 800. I see nothing from the school board as an alderman to show that the school board has made a conscious effort to reduce costs. Every time someone raises it, it gets squashed.”

Added Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann. “Every day of the week the aldermen get either a letter or a communication that a revenue’s not going to be met, a tax bill’s not going to be paid, or some other financial uncertainty is heading our way.”

Jamming cotton in their ears, as the school district and board members seem to be doing, is not going to stop the music.

What's with bonus pay? $300 weekly for first responders

We have given Gov. Chris Sununu high marks for how he has handled the many challenges that this COVID-19 pandemic has handed him. We don’t think any state’s chief executive officer was or could be prepared for this contagion and its effects. Sununu has acquitted himself well.

NH has some new rules: Caution more important than ever

Agree with them or not, the new COVID-19 guidelines issued Friday to begin to slowly return New Hampshire to some semblance of “normal” are the product of considerable thought and effort by a pretty broad range of interested parties as well as some limited input from the general public.

It's back to class: Here's a tip for some good content

Manchester and other school districts that took a break from their distance learning are back in class this week. Teachers looking for interesting and added content may want to avail themselves of an offer from the New England First Amendment Coalition.

Your COVID-19 info: Upending the rules on health privacy

Agree or not with the state’s decision to share personal health information during the COVID-19 crisis, it is good for the public to be aware of the policy. To our knowledge, however, it wasn’t publicized by state officials. It became public after a Seacoastonline.com article picked up on it…

The NH Tax Twins: Now is not time for business hikes

We don’t know how, but it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu may have put Democrats Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes on his payroll. Either that, or the poor fellows have been swallowing President Trump’s medical advice on coronavirus treatments.

A strange incentive: Paying more to be unemployed

Perhaps use of the term “pox” is a bit much in these pandemic days, but some of what Republicans and Democrats have done in rushing to cope with the COVID-19 crisis is nonsensical. It makes one remember that this is still Washington.

