Like Nashua, Manchester needs to face the off-key music that the pandemic has brought us. The city school district’s proposed budget seems to be tone-deaf, however.
Our Sunday News City Hall column today provides a quick look at the numbers. Manchester’s school population keeps dropping. The taxpayers simply can’t afford to maintain school facilities that have nowhere near the student populations they once did.
Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter makes the point that the “total all-in” budget sought by school officials would come in at $188 million. That’s a 15 percent increase in five years. “We have a 14 percent reduction in enrollment, yet a 15 percent increase in expenditures.”
Superintendent John Goldhardt counters that school needs are different today and that a lot of Manchester students are in categories requiring more spending. That’s a fair point, but it can’t be an all-purpose excuse to ignore needed savings.
“Knowing the tough times we are going into, I think the school board needs to have a very, very serious conversation about closing down a school,” said Porter. “The capacity at West (High School) at one point was roughly 2,400 students, and I believe they’re down to 700 or 800. I see nothing from the school board as an alderman to show that the school board has made a conscious effort to reduce costs. Every time someone raises it, it gets squashed.”
Added Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann. “Every day of the week the aldermen get either a letter or a communication that a revenue’s not going to be met, a tax bill’s not going to be paid, or some other financial uncertainty is heading our way.”
Jamming cotton in their ears, as the school district and board members seem to be doing, is not going to stop the music.