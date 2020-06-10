Perhaps Mayor Joyce Craig was hot under the collar about Alderman-at-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter for reasons other than their social media remarks about racial protests (see related editorial).

Each alderman made a proposal at a recent board meeting that prompted the mayor to break a tie and vote to kill the opening of city swimming pools this summer.

Craig said her votes were “not easy” to make but “we’re putting the health of our community first and foremost.”

Earlier the word from City Hall was that a budget shortfall, not the COVID-19 epidemic, was to blame because the city couldn’t afford to hire lifeguards. The shortfall has disappeared and is now a small surplus, yet the pools, for now, will remain closed.

Levasseur may have gotten under the mayor’s skin when he said “these votes aren’t hard for me at all. I thought this was all about flattening the curve so the hospitals wouldn’t be overrun, and now it’s morphed into we gotta wait until the virus goes away. It’s never gonna happen.”

Porter’s motion was not to open the pools but just splash pads as well as basketball courts and playgrounds.

But the mayor is now citing health and the difficulty of maintaining proper social distancing in the pools. A legitimate point, no doubt. We wonder how that concern is being addressed at private pool and patio clubs in the city. Perhaps the mayor will investigate.

