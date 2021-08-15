Watching a bit of Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 update last week, we got the sense that some in the news media would like the governor (and government) to tell people what to do, not merely inform them.
It is a mindset that has taken hold as big government has grown and intruded more and more into our lives.
Sununu was asked repeatedly why the state isn’t mandating masks for public schools. And, without losing his cool, he repeatedly explained that local conditions should determine local measures and that local control is best in assessing that. The same should apply for private business, he said. One reporter wanted the government’s advice for people having intimate gatherings in their own homes.
Sununu had to circle back several times to repeat his main message that vaccination against the disease is the effective way to stop its spread. It is; and it remains remarkable that the vaccines were developed so quickly and have done so well with few side effects.
If there is an area where the governor and health officials could be more helpful, it would be to provide more context when reporting COVID-19 cases. Besides listing hospitalizations (which are on the rise) and deaths (which, thankfully, are not), how many of these “cases” are serious, mild, or merely positive?
The governor said New Hampshire is one of the most informed states in the country. Let’s keep at it.
