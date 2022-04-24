Last week’s Boston Marathon had several inspiring story lines. In fact, every runner who takes on the 26.2-mile run is inspiring, finish or not.
Particularly encouraging and uplifting, though, was the run of 18-year-old Henry Richard. He ran in memory and honor of his brother, Martin, who was just 8 when he was among those killed in the 2013 marathon bombing. It was a bittersweet coda to a sad story of a young life senselessly lost.
Also inspiring were the amputee runners, which got us to thinking of Next Step Bionics and Orthotics, headquartered right here in Manchester’s Millyard.
Next Step worked with some of those injured in the marathon blast, giving new limbs and hope to shattered lives.
We noticed that one of the runners last week was Paul Kent, another Next Step client. He used to run marathons and Iron Man events before genetic neuropathy caught up with him. He ran the marathon last week just 18 months after a double amputation below his knees. His new legs, with bionic advancements, have helped him compete again.
Next Step is one of the many New Hampshire gems that quietly go about the business of adding immeasurably to the quality of many lives.
