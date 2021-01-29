Marijuana for medicinal purposes has been sanctioned in New Hampshire. Possession of small amounts of pot has been decriminalized. But that’s not enough for some people. They want it sold over the counter like candy and they have a humdinger of an argument for it: more money.
Proponents were out to dazzle legislators at a hearing this week. They sounded a bit like the Music Man, trying to impress the locals with tales of how even the state of Maine has signed on. Why, they said, over there pot is now a bigger cash crop than potatoes, which starts with P and that rhymes with T and that stands for — tax revenue.
There will be tax money for property tax relief, tax money for police and first responders (will the ski patrol be included?), tax money for substance abuse programs (which may need it with more pot smokers), and tax money for the state government. Millions upon millions of dollars will flow in, they said.
They didn’t even mention increased grocery store profits taxes from a surge in the sale of munchies.
New Hampshire has its hands full now with substance abuse issues, involving children as well as adults.
How much more of that problem are we willing to take on and for how much revenue?