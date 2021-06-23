The Greater Manchester’s Boys and Girls Club kicked off its summer fun activities at Camp Foster in Bedford this week. We wonder how many of the kids enjoying it know how much they (and their parents) owe to one of the individuals who did so much to make it happen.
Mark Stebbins was an unassuming man who inherited dad Herb’s passion for community service as well as for business success. Under Mark, Procon Construction expanded its architectural portfolio and made its brand one of New Hampshire’s most admired.
As hard as he worked at his day job, Mark Stebbins always seemed to have time for family and for the bigger family that is Manchester’s community service ethic. He did some of the same in Portsmouth. His sudden passing last week at age 67 leaves a void that may never be filled but it leaves a legacy that will endure.