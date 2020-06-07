Peter Ramsey’s selection as Manchester Citizen of the Year had us thinking of Mary Mongan whose obituary, coincidentally, was published in last Friday’s newspaper.
A lot of what is good in Manchester is thanks to Mary Mongan, the mention of whose name could light up a room. She was a powerful and positive force for the city into which she was born and to which she gave much.
She was 94 when she died two weeks ago. She had, as her family noted in her obituary, “a long and wonderful life.”
Some knew her as the wife of Mayor John Mongan in the 1960s. Some knew that without her, her husband might never have been mayor.
Many people who may have never known her in person have Mary Mongan to thank for better lives, with her work as the state’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services, her work in the city’s housing redevelopment authority, and her expertise on and advocacy for the elderly.
We thought of Mary Mongan when Peter Ramsey was named Citizen of the Year by the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. Peter is in good company. Mary Mongan was also a Citizen of the Year.