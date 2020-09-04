New Hampshire has been relatively fortunate with the viral pandemic, for a lot of reasons. One, we are a small state in terms of population. Two, several of our counties are sparsely populated and even in the southern counties, we are not packed together in large urban settings.
We do have a population that skews older, however, and we have seen that evidenced in the high number of cases in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Close attention needs to be paid to this vulnerable population.
Businesses in the state have followed state guidelines by requiring face masks within their properties. With some notable exceptions, large gatherings have been few.
We suppose it wouldn’t have been wise to cause a scene by shutting down the recent Trump Manchester Airport rally, which mocked Gov. Chris Sununu’s mask requirement for gatherings of more than 100. But it would have been interesting to see how this “law and order” crowd might respond to a genuine lawful order to disperse.
A few of our communities have now enacted face mask ordinances. Given our continued low infection rate, we don’t see a valid reason for any of these.
In Manchester, a proposal for such a mandate lost credibility when the required hearing on the matter had to be canceled because the committee chairman could not attend. As a result, even if eventually approved by skeptical aldermen, the ordinance might not be able to become effective until October or later.
Leaving well enough alone doesn’t sit well with some people in positions of public power. Luckily, that power infection hasn’t been as widespread in the Granite State.