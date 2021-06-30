Even with some other states on its side, New Hampshire has lost its effort to keep Massachusetts out of the pockets of New Hampshire’s commuter workforce even when the work is all being done at home in the Granite State. Has anyone checked yet to see what Taxachusetts does after such a commuter dies? Never mind. We don’t want to give it any ideas.

We do hope that New Hampshire is going to make some lemonade out of the lemons the U.S. Supreme Court rebuff has just given us. The downside of having an unemployment rate that is the envy of the nation is the trouble our companies large and small are having in filling jobs. Now is the time for New Hampshire companies to be mounting serious efforts to recruit those in-state residents who make the often long commute to the Bay State. Now that they know they can’t avoid the reach of the Mass. tax man, they should be most receptive to job offers on this side of the border.

Indeed, who is to say that Taxachusetts might not try to expand its tax grab, which pre-COVID was not typically applied to the work our residents performed away from their Bay State workplaces?

Company campaigns, perhaps coordinated through the Business and Industry Association as well as by local Chambers of Commerce, should target those residents. Not unlike the condo signs that remind commuters driving through Boston that if they lived there, they would “be home now,” New Hampshire’s should say, if you work here, you could skip the commute, and the taxes, too.

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Parking lot perils: Goods worth a gander

Eight people from as far away as the Big Apple were captured in Salisbury, Mass., with fireworks, authorities in that state trumpeted after untold hours apparently deployed last weekend to the parking lots of New Hampshire retailers stalking shoppers with the likeliest out-of-state plates.

Friday, June 25, 2021

NH pols in a tizzy: Take a deep breath

Some New Hampshire Republicans (and not a few Democrats) are already suffering angst at the possibility that Gov. Chris Sununu may set his sights on a U.S. Senate seat next year. What will become of New Hampshire if the young man opts to save Washington from the clutches of Maggie Hassan and…

Say his name: Lincoln and June 19

The end of slavery in America was, as Joe Biden might put it, a big ***ing deal. The “Juneteenth” observance, now a federal holiday, marked the date in Texas in 1865 when an order was issued in conformance with the Emancipation Proclamation that President Lincoln had issued in the midst of t…

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Hear ye, hear ye: Goldhardt’s schooling

Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is right to want multiple public sessions to encourage citizen input on his ambitious plans to consolidate the city’s high schools. He is also right that June and July are poor times to expect large turnouts. He thinks August and September are …

Mark Stebbins, R.I.P.: Manchester owes him much

The Greater Manchester’s Boys and Girls Club kicked off its summer fun activities at Camp Foster in Bedford this week. We wonder how many of the kids enjoying it know how much they (and their parents) owe to one of the individuals who did so much to make it happen.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

A good NH budget: Conservative appeal

Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can v…

Liberal dismay: Sununu on the telly

A reader asked us what we thought of Democratic Party attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu for his appearance in a television ad campaign urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccinations. We thought them absurd.

Friday, June 18, 2021

The right thing to do

Credit U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with sticking to a worthy objective. She has been working for years now to see that America pays back at least some of the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the U.S. in their country.

The wrong thing: Translating Title IX

The latest wrong thing being done in Washington is the Biden administration decision this week to help biological men invade the world of women’s sports.