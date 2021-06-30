Even with some other states on its side, New Hampshire has lost its effort to keep Massachusetts out of the pockets of New Hampshire’s commuter workforce even when the work is all being done at home in the Granite State. Has anyone checked yet to see what Taxachusetts does after such a commuter dies? Never mind. We don’t want to give it any ideas.
We do hope that New Hampshire is going to make some lemonade out of the lemons the U.S. Supreme Court rebuff has just given us. The downside of having an unemployment rate that is the envy of the nation is the trouble our companies large and small are having in filling jobs. Now is the time for New Hampshire companies to be mounting serious efforts to recruit those in-state residents who make the often long commute to the Bay State. Now that they know they can’t avoid the reach of the Mass. tax man, they should be most receptive to job offers on this side of the border.
Indeed, who is to say that Taxachusetts might not try to expand its tax grab, which pre-COVID was not typically applied to the work our residents performed away from their Bay State workplaces?
Company campaigns, perhaps coordinated through the Business and Industry Association as well as by local Chambers of Commerce, should target those residents. Not unlike the condo signs that remind commuters driving through Boston that if they lived there, they would “be home now,” New Hampshire’s should say, if you work here, you could skip the commute, and the taxes, too.