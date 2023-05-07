Our condolences to the family of John Scarinza, who died April 22 and was buried with honors this past week in Shelburne.
Scarinza was a familiar sight in the Androscoggin Valley during his long career as New Hampshire State Trooper, as a civic volunteer and as a champion maple syrup maker.
Known as “The Mayor” of Randolph, Scarinza was only 63 when he passed. He’d fought a quiet two-year battle with a deadly disease, multiple myeloma, his wife, Jennifer Barton Scarinza, explains in correspondent John Koziol’s touching coverage.
Multiple myeloma attacks a type of white blood cell that would normally fight infections by producing antibodies. In multiple myeloma, these cancerous cells accumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out healthy cells.
“Most of you never knew he had it,” which was “just the way he wanted,” said Jennifer.
This bride proposed to Scarinza in a cooling sugar shack in 2012 and he built them an elaborate venue and boned up on accordion for the nuptials, she said. The North Country will miss him, too.
If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.
Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.
Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.
The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.
A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.
State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.