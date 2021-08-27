Manchester voters have a preliminary mayoral election in three and a half weeks. They would be forgiven if they hadn’t noticed. Crickets have commanded more attention.
One thing that ought to change that, now that vacation season is winding down, is a debate or forum in which the three candidates are questioned as to what they consider to be the top issues and specifically how each would handle them. Such a forum can’t help but better inform the voter as to the choices.
But as this is written, we have seen only candidate Richard Girard call for such an event. Our guess is that fellow challenger Victoria Sullivan would say yes to the same. That would leave incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig to either agree to such a joint effort or to be seen as being unwilling to defend her record. Which is it, Madam Mayor?
Jeanne Shaheen must have counted to 10 many times in recent months as the all-too-predictable Afghanistan end-game debacle has played itself out. Might it have made a difference had New Hampshire’s senior U.S. senator not held her tongue?
A tiny fraction, only a percent or two, of the American populace serves in the military. That is so even with the recurring use of National Guard and Reserve troops to bolster efforts that are too often not thought through before “we” are committed.
We can appreciate Executive Councilor David Wheeler’s vote against the state bonding a $13 million runway connection to a proposed cargo terminal at the Boston-Manchester Regional Airport. Wheeler votes his convictions, which include a reluctance to use taxpayer money for other than direct p…
Blinded by hate is supposed to be just a figure of speech, but Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Democrat of Concord, really needs to check with her eye doctor. Her partisanship appears to have dangerously affected her ability to see clearly.
Tyler Shaw now has a law named after him. We are quite sure Tyler and his family would have much preferred that there was no such law and instead that Tyler was still with us, breathing the fine New Hampshire air and looking forward to a long and productive life. But he was killed at age 20,…
A serious people — the kind of people we once were — would have made serious choices, long before this current debacle was upon them. They would today be trying to learn something from nearly 2,500 dead service members and many more wounded. They would be grimly assessing risk and preparing …
Watching a bit of Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 update last week, we got the sense that some in the news media would like the governor (and government) to tell people what to do, not merely inform them.
What do all the people eager to move to New Hampshire know that the people eager to leave New Hampshire don’t? Just weeks ago a UNH survey reported a lack of “affordable housing” is causing some younger Granite Staters to “think” about moving elsewhere. Last Friday came another report that M…