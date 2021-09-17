Manchester needs a mayor. There is a primary election next Tuesday that offers voters a chance to remedy that situation this November.
Some people outside the city — and even some city dwellers — labor under one of two false assumptions. The first is that Manchester has done away with the mayor’s office and runs on autopilot.
The second is that a woman named Joyce Craig is the mayor and that leadership is unneeded and vastly overrated.
The lack of a mayor shows in the increase of violent crime and in the increase in homeless, or as Craig now calls them, the “unhoused.”
It shows in last year’s shutdown of public schools while Catholic schools stayed open and thrived.
It shows, literally, in the graffiti spreading across the city like mold. And it shows in the failure of City Hall to live within the tax and spending limits that had to be forced upon it by the voters.
Manchester desperately needs a mayor. The good news is that there are two genuine candidates for the job on Tuesday’s ballot. We favor Rich Girard because of his previous years of experience at City Hall and on the school board. It might disturb the sleep of some aldermen and department heads to see Girard wielding the gavel, but taxpayers would rest assured that they finally had a mayor again.
