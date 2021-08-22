A tiny fraction, only a percent or two, of the American populace serves in the military. That is so even with the recurring use of National Guard and Reserve troops to bolster efforts that are too often not thought through before “we” are committed.
What is wrong with this picture is that “we” all get to go about our daily lives without giving a thought to the sacrifices of those few men and women who serve, along with their families who are called upon to serve, and sacrifice, as well.
Oh, “we” all rally ’round the flag and applaud the brave statements of our politicians who speak proudly of our troops. But turning out for a parade or a candlelight vigil or a military company’s homecoming isn’t quite the same.
This newspaper is not a big fan of most mandates, but one whose time has come is some form of mandatory military service for every young person between the ages of 18 and 25. It might make the politicians, the TV talking heads, and the rest of us a bit more reflective before we send our troops in harm’s way in some foreign land.
