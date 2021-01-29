Happy or sad or merely historic, anniversaries are a way of marking and measuring our time on this earth. They also may cause us to reflect on what we have done with that time.
For Granite Staters old enough to remember, yesterday’s 35th anniversary of the loss of Christa McAuliffe causes reflection, sadness, and even surprise.
Can it be 35 years? What would McAuliffe — forever bright, young, and smiling — be doing today? What would she have accomplished? After being the first teacher in space, to what other heights might she have soared?
The explosion of the Challenger space shuttle on that bright, cold Jan. 28, 1986, morning is a memory unlikely ever to leave the hearts and minds of New Hampshire men and women of a certain age. The Concord teacher and her six colleagues were gone a mere 73 seconds after liftoff. And now it is 35 years later.
Where did the time go and what have we done with it?
Have we learned any lessons from the teacher whose optimism and embracing of life were perhaps the most important subjects she taught?