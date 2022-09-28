The idea that this is because New Hampshire highly values protecting patient privacy is an excuse, and not a good one.
Patient identities need not be disclosed in order for the public here to know about doctors and malpractice claims.
As our story noted, “Other states that list past malpractice payouts on doctors’ records do not include names of patients or much detail about the situation, often providing only a date a payment or judgment, and sometimes the state where the payment happened or the amount paid out.”
A legislative subcommittee is reviewing how New Hampshire treats this information. It should also look at changing the makeup of the nine-member state board of medicine, to reduce its doctor-heavy tilt and thus broaden its perspective.
New Hampshire’s governor and legislature have decided that the state’s Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is to be closed as of next year. There are better places and better methods, they say, to deal with troubled youth.
As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.
