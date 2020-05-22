Monday marks Memorial Day. In one sense, wishing people a “happy” Memorial Day seems as jarring as the fellow who wished his followers a “happy Good Friday” earlier this year.
Memorial Day, once known as Decoration Day, was set aside to honor our war dead. Families bringing flowers to Uncle Charlie’s grave would often take the time to pay respects at the graves of other loved ones. It was and still is a way to connect with our past.
This year, a pandemic that has claimed nearly 100,000 Americans hangs over Memorial Day as well. Remembering those lives, too, on this holiday seems fitting.
But Memorial Day is also summer’s unofficial kickoff and the dead would not begrudge the living a chance to welcome the season and enjoy the sun with their families and friends.
The young men who fell at Antietam and Belleau Wood, on Tarawa and Inchon, on the Mekong and in Fallujah and Kandahar — they gave their lives because they believed in a country that believes in freedom. The current limits we have allowed to be placed on that freedom are a sober reminder of just how much that freedom means and how much it has cost.
If nothing else, we should all appreciate Memorial Day.