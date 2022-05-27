Americans get to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend because a lot of our countrymen can’t. These would be fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters and other kin who went off to wars large and small all over the world, either generations ago or much more recently, in defense of this land, and did not return.
The poets say that these dead do not begrudge we who are living. They are glad if their sacrifice helped maintain our freedom and our ability to pursue happiness.
Not all our wars and conflicts are comparable, of course. The original Memorial or Decoration Day sprang from our Civil War, which needed to be fought to restore the union. The global wars that followed also shaped a world and our country that were better for them, although not without mistakes, misjudgments, and missed opportunities.
Since then, there has been much more dissension about the conflicts fought. Politicians and dueling talking heads expect more and more from fewer and fewer soldiers. The end to the military draft means that those who serve to protect us make up less than two percent of the U.S. population, including guard and reserve units.
Memorial Day is the start of summer. We hope that it is a good one here in New Hampshire for all our readers. We also hope that, between the beach and the beer, the pool and the game, that we take time to reflect on those who gave their lives in defense of a nation that remains a great country and the best hope for a free and prosperous world.
