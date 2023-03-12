Mental health has always been a difficult issue. Treating a troubled mind is seldom as easy as setting a broken arm. New Hampshire, like the rest of the nation, has gone through millions of dollars and myriad approaches to dealing with mental illness. And let’s not forget that much of the homelessness of today can be traced back to a “deinstitutionalization” program that freed patients from mandatory confinement but left them without promised support services.
Gov. Chris Sununu has now called out hospitals for going to court to block the state from channeling the mentally ill to them, rather than to state-run facilities. The hospitals have shot right back, saying that they want to be part of the solution and the state is at fault.
The hospitals won a round, or thought they did, when a federal court ordered the state to develop a timeline to end so-called “boarding” of the severely mentally ill in their facilities. With a shortage of workers and a new state facility not yet ready, that won’t be easy.
Besides, the governor says, the hospitals need to play a part in such treatment and he has proposed legislation to require acute care hospitals to provide a certain number of mental health treatment units.
It is easier to blame one entity, the state, for the problem, rather than hospitals, with their reputation for helping the sick. But with the recognition that mental sickness needs treatment as much as any other, the hospitals would be wise to step up and make a concrete offer of help.
We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?
Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.