Mental health has always been a difficult issue. Treating a troubled mind is seldom as easy as setting a broken arm. New Hampshire, like the rest of the nation, has gone through millions of dollars and myriad approaches to dealing with mental illness. And let’s not forget that much of the homelessness of today can be traced back to a “deinstitutionalization” program that freed patients from mandatory confinement but left them without promised support services.

Gov. Chris Sununu has now called out hospitals for going to court to block the state from channeling the mentally ill to them, rather than to state-run facilities. The hospitals have shot right back, saying that they want to be part of the solution and the state is at fault.

Friday, March 10, 2023

Sununu’s view: Come one, come all

Gov. Chris Sununu may run for President. He says he disagrees with Maryland’s Larry Hogan view that the Republican field should be self-limited to prevent a Donald Trump pileup.

Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Pappas pockets: Hand is always out

We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?

Sunday, March 05, 2023

Sununu’s budget: A bit too rich for NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.

Milford's horn: Will it be uncancelled?

For 129 years, Milford’s historic fire horn would sound daily at 11:45 a.m. You could set your watch by it and at one time likely many did. It would summon nearby granite quarry workers to lunch.

Friday, March 03, 2023

Twice bitten: Districts in the dark

How is it that a bookkeeper who steals from one New Hampshire school district can be terminated and then be hired by a second district where she repeats the process?

Wednesday, March 01, 2023

Seat belt Sununu: Is he for mandate now?

Since when has Gov. Chris Sununu been in favor of a mandatory seat belt law for New Hampshire adults? And if he isn’t, why is he allowing a state office to testify for a bill to do just that?