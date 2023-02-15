It is good that more attention is being paid to mental health, including that of youth. Today’s world may seem like a snap to many of us, what with its gadgets, instant entertainment, and a wealth of opportunities. But for a young person it can also be filled with a jumble of signals that question their self-worth and offer them little in the way of self-value.
We are not sure, however, that a proposed state law regarding “mental health days” for public school students is a sound idea.
In fact, it may do the reverse of its intent, encouraging its abuse by wise-cracking teenagers and making those truly in need even more anxious.
Does New Hampshire need another law to dictate even more of what public schools must do? Why is a law needed for enlightened educators to grant an excused absence, be it for mental or physical illness?
A separate bill proposes to tell schools how and how much mental health issues should be part of the curriculum. The New Hampshire School Boards Association opposes this, noting that it may translate into an unfunded mandate. This bill was also opposed by conservative Ann Marie Banfield who said the topic of curriculum should be the purview of the state Board of Education, not the Legislature.
Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.
The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.
State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.
New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.