Federal Judge Joseph DiClerico Jr. made the right call last week in declining to dismiss a lawsuit against the State of New Hampshire in its handling of mental health patients in emergency settings at hospitals.

The state has done much to improve in this area in the last year, but it still needs its feet held to the fire until the problem is more or less permanently resolved.

The Union Leader and other news media have reported on cases where Granite Staters in desperate need of mental health treatment have instead been confined against their will and in violation of their rights in overburdened hospital emergency rooms.

New Hampshire Hospital in Concord was maxed out and it had no other place to put such individuals, some of whom ended up spending weeks confined and untreated, which didn’t do much to improve their condition. Some hospitals have now added psychiatric wards, and the backlog has improved.

We hope that DiClerico’s ruling will keep New Hampshire moving in the right direction. The practice of denying a person the right to a prompt hearing, instead holding them for weeks on end, needs to end.

Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Sunday, May 03, 2020
Editorials

NH has some new rules: Caution more important than ever

Agree with them or not, the new COVID-19 guidelines issued Friday to begin to slowly return New Hampshire to some semblance of “normal” are the product of considerable thought and effort by a pretty broad range of interested parties as well as some limited input from the general public.

Editorials

It's back to class: Here's a tip for some good content

Manchester and other school districts that took a break from their distance learning are back in class this week. Teachers looking for interesting and added content may want to avail themselves of an offer from the New England First Amendment Coalition.

Friday, May 01, 2020
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Editorials

Your COVID-19 info: Upending the rules on health privacy

Agree or not with the state’s decision to share personal health information during the COVID-19 crisis, it is good for the public to be aware of the policy. To our knowledge, however, it wasn’t publicized by state officials. It became public after a Seacoastonline.com article picked up on it…

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Editorials

The NH Tax Twins: Now is not time for business hikes

We don’t know how, but it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu may have put Democrats Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes on his payroll. Either that, or the poor fellows have been swallowing President Trump’s medical advice on coronavirus treatments.

Editorials

A strange incentive: Paying more to be unemployed

Perhaps use of the term “pox” is a bit much in these pandemic days, but some of what Republicans and Democrats have done in rushing to cope with the COVID-19 crisis is nonsensical. It makes one remember that this is still Washington.

Friday, April 24, 2020
Editorials

More 'shovel-ready?' Nothing but big spenders in D.C.

Is everyone in Washington, D.C., now a big-spender? Democrats and Republicans alike seem to be in a race to see who can spend the most taxpayer money the fastest. We have lost track of the number of press releases issued by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in which they either reque…

Wednesday, April 22, 2020