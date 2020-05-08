Federal Judge Joseph DiClerico Jr. made the right call last week in declining to dismiss a lawsuit against the State of New Hampshire in its handling of mental health patients in emergency settings at hospitals.
The state has done much to improve in this area in the last year, but it still needs its feet held to the fire until the problem is more or less permanently resolved.
The Union Leader and other news media have reported on cases where Granite Staters in desperate need of mental health treatment have instead been confined against their will and in violation of their rights in overburdened hospital emergency rooms.
New Hampshire Hospital in Concord was maxed out and it had no other place to put such individuals, some of whom ended up spending weeks confined and untreated, which didn’t do much to improve their condition. Some hospitals have now added psychiatric wards, and the backlog has improved.
We hope that DiClerico’s ruling will keep New Hampshire moving in the right direction. The practice of denying a person the right to a prompt hearing, instead holding them for weeks on end, needs to end.