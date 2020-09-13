Former Gov. John H. Sununu invoked Stephen E. Merrill’s “New Hampshire Advantage” line in remembering his friend and former colleague Friday afternoon.
Sununu was one of just a few speakers at a simple but elegantly New Hampshire memorial service for Merrill, who died a week ago after a period of failing health.
The service was held in front of the State House, itself a fitting symbol of a state that prides itself on independence, not grand edifices.
Merrill understood, John Sununu said, that the real New Hampshire Advantage is more than the practice of small government, low taxes, and local control.
Rather, he said, it is inherent in our “Live Free or Die” motto that speaks of our commitment to freedom, liberty and the rights of the individual.
It is a good way for New Hampshire to remember a faithful public servant.