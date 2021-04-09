Merrimack voters have an election to decide this coming Tuesday, April 13. They lost a fine House representative in December with the sudden death of Dick Hinch. Hinch was a steady and reliable citizen politician. His loss weighed heavily not just on Merrimack but on the Republican Party as a whole. He ably served as House Majority Leader before being elected House Speaker just a week before his death due to COVID-19 complications.

In Bill Boyd, Merrimack voters have a solid and well-known choice to replace Hinch. Boyd won their approval as a town councilor beginning in 2011. He has won their support four times now and is currently council vice chair. He has willingly taken on council assignments, including to the planning board and regional planning commission; and he stepped up when Gov. Chris Sununu asked him to serve on the state Drinking and Ground Water Advisory Commission. Water issues are very important, as Merrimack residents well know.

Boyd’s Democratic opponent, Wendy Thomas, says she would fight a bear if it threatened her children. That’s admirable. But at last check, she had yet to tell voters where she stands on a state sales or income tax. If she can’t give a clear yes or no to that issue, the bear-fighting thing isn’t going to really help in Concord. Boyd opposes those broad-based taxes. We will leave it at that.

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Mask lessons: Sports is confused

Pembroke Academy’s athletic director no doubt has the right to dismiss his track and field coach for refusing to follow official protocols regarding mask-wearing by spring track and field athletes. If competing schools are following the mask rules, a maskless Pembroke team might have an adva…

Olympic torch: Will Biden play ball?

The Wall Street Journal did a superb job of calling out President Joe Biden for his hypocrisy regarding changes to state voting law in Georgia — unless, of course, Biden intends to also have America boycott the next summer Olympics in Communist China.

Sunday, April 04, 2021
Primary protection: Sec. Gardner's warning

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner knows a thing or two about election law. His concern over a Democratic bill now before the U.S. Senate (and supported by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan) is legitimate.

Satan sneakers: If the shoe fits ...

Just in time for Holy Week, a so-called “rapper” gained much attention for himself by selling pairs of Nike sneakers with, he claimed, the distinguishing characteristic of a drop of blood mixed into each pair. “Satan shoes,” he called them.

Friday, April 02, 2021
Biden the builder: Even more spending plans

Gushing comparisons of President Joseph Biden’s latest spending proposal to the U.S. moon landings or the building of our interstate highway system fail to impress. The latter two needed to happen. Much of what Biden suggests is wildly irresponsible and wholly unnecessary.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Sunday, March 28, 2021
What ‘local control?’:

We sympathize with Hudson neighbors of the sprawling Green Meadows golf complex, which appears headed for development as a huge warehouse for Amazon and other companies. When the (usually) peaceful sounds of golfers and birds are to be replaced by construction noise and steady traffic, it is…

Vote here, ok: But vaccine? Beat it!

New Hampshire wants to reserve its COVID-19 vaccine supplies for its own residents. Cries of anguish arose from some quarters when Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that this meant that out-of-state college students are not eligible here and will have to return to their home state if they wan…

Friday, March 26, 2021
Budget games: Some items don't belong

Gov. Chris Sununu wanted to pave the way for a college-university merger by including the plan in state budget legislation. House budget members appear likely to slow that down considerably and rightly so. As huge a change as this one is, it deserves careful consideration on its own merits.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
My Cousin VINI: Good news from a stumble

So maybe New Hampshire contracted with My Cousin Vinny rather than with Vaccine Vini on arranging some COVID-19 shots? VINI is short for Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface, the state’s new online portal.

Nashua's good news: Wendy Hunt to lead Chamber

Nashua’s business future looks brighter today with the announcement that Wendy Hunt is taking over as president and CEO of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce. She starts her new job on Monday but from what we know of her, she’s already hard at it.

Sunday, March 21, 2021
Spending decisions: Who's divvying up your dough?

Gov. Chris Sununu made a wise move last week in announcing that the Legislature will make most of the decisions as to the spending of the latest huge pot of U.S. taxpayer money being spread around the land by President Joe Biden and his lockstep Congress.