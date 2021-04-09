Merrimack voters have an election to decide this coming Tuesday, April 13. They lost a fine House representative in December with the sudden death of Dick Hinch. Hinch was a steady and reliable citizen politician. His loss weighed heavily not just on Merrimack but on the Republican Party as a whole. He ably served as House Majority Leader before being elected House Speaker just a week before his death due to COVID-19 complications.
In Bill Boyd, Merrimack voters have a solid and well-known choice to replace Hinch. Boyd won their approval as a town councilor beginning in 2011. He has won their support four times now and is currently council vice chair. He has willingly taken on council assignments, including to the planning board and regional planning commission; and he stepped up when Gov. Chris Sununu asked him to serve on the state Drinking and Ground Water Advisory Commission. Water issues are very important, as Merrimack residents well know.
Boyd’s Democratic opponent, Wendy Thomas, says she would fight a bear if it threatened her children. That’s admirable. But at last check, she had yet to tell voters where she stands on a state sales or income tax. If she can’t give a clear yes or no to that issue, the bear-fighting thing isn’t going to really help in Concord. Boyd opposes those broad-based taxes. We will leave it at that.