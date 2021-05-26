It was easy to root for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship last weekend. The little boy who learned to play golf left-handed by standing opposite his right-handed dad and mirroring dad’s swing has long been a crowd favorite. He is not only immensely gifted; he is imaginative and willing to take big risks in the quest for big rewards. He is a true competitor.
He knows that to win at golf’s highest level requires self-discipline and training of a kind that few athletes will commit to, let alone those as old as he. There was little mention of it on Sunday, but he also deals with a type of arthritis that can be debilitating.
Mickelson’s age, just shy of 51, was one reason a lot of fans were rooting for him to capture the Wanamaker Trophy. Doing so brought back names that few today remember, golfers like Julius Boros, who at 48 held claim to being the oldest man to win a major golf title before last Sunday afternoon, and Sam Snead, who finished third in the PGA Championship when he was 62.
Mickelson’s win, much like NFL quarterback Tom Brady’s Super Bowl triumph and the continuing success of tennis greats Serena Williams and Roger Federer, is something for older Americans to cheer. So they have that going for them, which is nice.